Stanley Humphries graduates raise $3844 from bottle drive

Fifty students came together over two days to collect and sort the items

Students at Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar raised an impressive $3844 from a recent bottle drive.

Fundraiser spokesperson Caitlin Kellendonk said a social media post about the fundraiser was put online Oct. 6. Over the next week, the public then dropped off recyclables at the school.

Approximately 50 students came together on Oct. 9 and 14 to sort though the recyclables and put them into boxes and bags. They were then thrown into trucks and transported to the Castlegar Bottle Depot.

At least 70 bags of items were dropped off at the depot during the two different days.

“It was so fulfilling to see the community come together and support us during this unique grad year,” said Kellendonk.

Students are hopeful the money can be used to support their graduation ceremony at the end of the year, however they’re not sure they’ll be able to have it if only 50 people can attend due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Kellendonk said the money could also be used to support a “community drive-by” similar to last year’s graduation ceremony. Families drove by the graduates during the event as they stood along a street in Castlegar to congratulate them on their milestone.

The next grad class fundraiser will be a poinsettia flower sale in December.

