Following Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance in court Thursday, Dec. 28, Meagan Louis, Elizabeth Zlot and Jeremiah Louis marched through snowy downtown Vernon. The rally, which began at the Vernon Law Courts, sought to raise awareness for the missing women in the North Okanagan: Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell, Caitlin Potts and Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a Silver Creek property in October. (Greta Cooper photo)

Standing Together

Rally continues to raise awareness for missing and murdered women

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Efforts continue to ensure murdered and missing indigenous woman are not forgotten.

Following Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance in court Thursday, Dec. 28, Meagan Louis, Elizabeth Zlot and Jeremiah Louis marched through snowy downtown Vernon.

The rally, which began at the Vernon Law Courts, sought to raise awareness for the missing women in the North Okanagan: Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell, Caitlin Potts and Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a Silver Creek property in October.

Related: Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Previous story
UPDATE: Homicide victim in Abbotsford was shot; killing believed to be targeted
Next story
Trail Times Year in Review: December

Just Posted

Cecil Nicolson

  • 7 hours ago

 

William Edwin Dunham

  • 7 hours ago

 

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

  • 15 hours ago

 

LETTER: Can’t put on price on children’s welfare

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read