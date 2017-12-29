Standing Together

Efforts continue to ensure murdered and missing indigenous woman are not forgotten.
Following Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance in court Thursday, Dec. 28, Meagan Louis, Elizabeth Zlot and Jeremiah Louis marched through snowy downtown Vernon.
The rally, which began at the Vernon Law Courts, sought to raise awareness for the missing women in the North Okanagan: Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell, Caitlin Potts and Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a Silver Creek property in October.
