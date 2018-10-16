Stan Chong, brother to legendary comedian Tommy, dies at age 82

Stan Chong, past president of the Qualicum Beach Legion and brother to Hollywood actor and comedian Tommy Chong, passed away on Sept. 28.

Stan was living in Parksville and leaves behind his wife Toni, of 49 years, five daughters, one son, 15 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chong was born in Edmonton on April 3, 1936 to Stan Chong Sr. and Lorna Jean Gilchrist.

According to an obituary for Stan in the PQB News, the Chong family settled in Calgary where Stan played hockey and football in school. He joined a band called The SHADES. Stan often said he really didn’t have much musical talent but he did have the only car among the band.

In the early 1960s, Stan moved to Vancouver to help his brother Tommy, best-known for his iconic ‘Cheech and Chong’ stoner movies and a cannabis rights activist, manage nightclubs. During this time, Stan acquired the reputation as a fighter, something friend and fellow Qualicum Beach Legion member Bob Sommers can attest to.

“The nightclub he owned, I think he was the unofficial bouncer and he used to tell me stories,” said Sommers.

Sommers said Stan and Tommy were planning to start a business.

“In the marijuana business, naturally,” Sommers said. “Things were going well.”

Sommers went on to say Stan was an extraordinarily hard worker and would put in a lot of time at the legion, where the two met in 1998.

“He was working his way to the upper ranks of the executive (at the Legion),” Sommers said. “He worked really hard for the Legion, he’d help set up for meetings, do all sorts of things.”

Stan served as president in 1997 and 1998.

“He did a terrific job as president for two years,” said Richard Paugh, Qualicum Beach Legion manager. “He was a super guy, super president. He was really well known as an umpire and very personable and caring.”

Stan’s obituary said beside the love for his large family, he had two other passions; scuba diving and umpiring baseball. Stan umpired ball on the Island for 35 years doing senior and junior games and was well-known for his love of the low strike.

Larger than life, Stan cherished his family and enjoyed his friends, spending many hours at the beach house after a ball game, a homemade Chinese meal, or sitting in front of the fire pit with a Corona in his hand, reads the obituary.

There is no funeral service planned at this time but a celebration of life will be held in April 2019.