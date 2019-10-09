Stampede president steps down after four ‘incredibly rewarding’ years

Tim Rolph, the president of the Board of Directors of the Williams Lake Stampede, has stepped down as president of the association. Patrick Davies Photo.

The Williams Lake Stampede Association is in need of a new president.

At the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Sept. 30, president Tim Rolph officially stood down as president.

“I’d told the board right after the Stampede I wasn’t going to let my name stand again,” Rolph said. “The board knew since right after the meeting.”

Rolph became the WLSA president in 2015 after being a board member for seven years. He said he’s proud of the work he and the board have accomplished since then.

“From any organization’s point I think a three-, four-year term is a good amount of time, and it’s important to get some new ideas and some new energy in there,” Rolph said.

“I felt I had four really good years and maybe it’s time to get some fresh eyes and I didn’t want to stagnate.”

Rolph added on a personal level the position is extremely time consuming.

“I’m staying on the board, and I’m going to stay very actively involved. I have a lot of passion for the Stampede association and I want to make that clear I’m not stepping down with any hard feelings. I just think it’s a good time.”

He said it’s been an incredibly rewarding four years for himself, and the association.

“The whole wildfire season [in 2017]: I’m proud of the way we were able to help the community at that time when we had all the people there, and the livestock, at the facility,” he said. “There were a lot of people besides the WLSA helping out, too, but we had an important marshalling there for the whole community throughout the evacuation. We used the facility for the town hall meeting for all levels of government and I’m really proud of the fundraiser we had at the end of September that year.”

The one-day event, billed the Stampede Wildfire Relief Fundraiser, raised $100,000, with $60,000 going back to 20-plus groups and organizations in the city.

“We realized around then on very short notice, I think, that kind of exemplified the Cariboo spirit for everybody,” he said.

Last year’s vice-president Court Smith will take over as acting president while they internally decide who will be president of the association moving forward.

Williams Lake City Coun. Scott Nelson addressed Tim and his wife, Susan Rolph, during Tuesday night’s regular city council meeting.

“On behalf of the community I wanted to recognize both Tim and Susan’s significant contribution they’ve made to rodeo here in Williams Lake and across Canada. They’ve really been truly leaders in bringing that whole organization up both financially and successfully along with their commitment and dedication of all the volunteers.”

Rolph, meanwhile, said he hopes the Stampede continues to grow in the future.

“We’re always trying to make it a better event for everybody and hopefully we’ve done that.”

Read more: Tim Rolph named new Stampede president

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter