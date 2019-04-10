Stampede Association president shares details on 2019 rodeo

Tim Rolph thanked Williams Lake city council and community at large for its continued support

Williams Lake Stampede President Tim Rolph appeared before city council Tuesday, April 9 to talk about the 2019 Stampede. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake Stampede president Tim Rolph shook his head and said he couldn’t believe the rodeo was only two and half months and a bit away.

Rolph was appearing as a delegation at the Tuesday, April 9 regular meeting, and thanked the City and the community for its continued support. This year the Stampede runs Thursday, June 27 to Monday, July 1.

In an effort to give back to the community and remain relevant, Rolph said they are changing things up this summer.

“We will have four professional rodeos and then on the holiday Monday, July 1, we are partnering with the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin to put on the Cariboo Heritage Gathering,” he told council.

Last year the Williams Lake Library donated two posters to the Stampede Association from 1931 and 1932.

“It was called the Cariboo Gathering so we decided to go with that.”

On Monday the finals for the Cowgirl Race and the Mountain Race will occur, and the Ranch Challenge where local cowboys can show off skills they use in modern day.

There will be displays with regards to the Historic 153 Mile Store and First Nations culture will also be presented, Rolph said.

“It will be more a little more laid back on Monday.”

While he could not divulge what acts will be performing at the Let R’ Buck Saloon because the contracts have yet to be finalized, both Rolph and Coun. Scott Nelson who is the City’s liaison with the Stampede Association, hinted there will be some great performers.

“We’ve got a fairly large country singer who is on the charts right now. We should be able to announce that by the end of the week,” Rolph said.

Nelson added he wanted to recognize Rolph and all the volunteers who put on the “best fantastic show.”

Rolph said being recognized by the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce with its Tourism Excellence Award in 2018 and being named in the top 10 rodeos by USA Today has made him very proud.

“I think we are heading in the right direction,” he added.

