Stall happened just before Whatcom Road Overpass, cars backed up to No. 3 Road

A stalled truck on Highway 1 just before the Whatcom Road Overpass 1 is causing heavy delays for westbound drivers between Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

The truck was reportedly hooked up to a tow truck at 8:20 a.m. but previous congestion has caused a backlog of vehicles all the way to No. 3 Road.