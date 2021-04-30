Stage one water restrictions start May 1 in Comox Valley

The Comox Valley Water System will be under Stage 1 water restrictions beginning Saturday, May 1 — which come into effect every year at this time.

The Comox Valley Water System will be under Stage 1 water restrictions beginning Saturday, May 1 — which come into effect every year at this time.

Under Stage 1, lawn and garden sprinkling is permitted from 5-8 a.m. and 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for even numbered addresses, and Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for odd numbered addresses.

“With many people tending to their yards at this time of year, we want to ensure we are all following the water restrictions in place,” said Mike Herschmiller, Manager of Water Services for the CVRD. “These Stage 1 restrictions are not only beneficial from a conservation perspective, but they also help everyone get ready for the shift to Stage 2 when water availability decreases as lake levels begin to drop.”

The Comox Valley Water System includes the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay, and the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area. Residents are encouraged to download the summer watering schedule from www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions.

Comox Valley Record