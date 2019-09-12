Stage four watering restrictions lifted in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has dropped water restrictions to stage one after clean-up of Eldorado Pump Station.

Kelowna residents can get excited about using water outdoors again.

The stage four watering restrictions were lifted Wednesday night after a mechanical failure at the Eldorado pump station occurred on Sept. 4.

The repairs to the pump station were completed shortly after the incident, but the well that collects water for distribution needed to be addressed. The water required cleaning, disinfection, and testing to ensure drinking water met Interior Health standards before the pump station could be brought back online.

Residents can now begin using water within the stage one restrictions that have been in place city-wide since June. Properties with an odd number address can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and those with an even address number can water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

In addition, the City of Kelowna would like to remind residents to empty their hot tubs and pools now that summer is winding down. Storm drains are also prohibited to use in an effort to protect the Okanagan Lake.

Disinfectants such as chlorine, saltwater, and bromine can damage the ecosystem, which is why Pool water must be drained onto one’s property over a significant period of time.

