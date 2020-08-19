Stage 4 water restrictions in effect in Whiskey Creek

The Regional District of Nanaimo is imposing Stage 4 watering restrictions in Whiskey Creek until further notice.

This is due to an unexpected change of water quality from Crocker Creek that has caused treatment issues and resulted in lower than normal amounts of treated water being available in the Whiskey Creek Water Service Area.

Treated water from other sources is being trucked-in temporarily while the situation is being resolved. The water available to residents in Whiskey Creek is safe to consume, but is currently in very low supply.

Stage 4 Watering Restrictions includes a ban on outdoor lawn watering, washing vehicles, filling pools, and pressure washing.

The RDN indicated that when the water supply conditions improve, the Stage 4 restrictions will be amended and residents will be notified.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News