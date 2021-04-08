Stage 3 restrictions lifted for Comox Valley Water System

The Comox Valley Regional District is advising residents that Stage 3 water restrictions for the Comox Valley Water System have been lifted, effective immediately.

Beginning April 6, users of the Comox Valley Water System were under Stage 3 restrictions while work was underway on a main water transmission pipe. Work on that section of the pipe was completed ahead of schedule allowing Stage 3 restrictions to be lifted three days earlier than planned, on April 8. The pipe is back in use and regular monitoring will continue.

“Regular monitoring of this section of water main helps us identify potential issues early. It allows for time to plan the repair, which hopefully cuts down on the impact to the system users,” said Mike Herschmiller, manager of water services. “I would like to thank everyone involved in the two phases of work and for the public compliance during these Stage 3 water restrictions.”

Comox Valley Record