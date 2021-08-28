Stage 2 water restrictions brought in for Union Bay

"The water level in Langley Lake has continued to fall over this particularly dry summer"

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) is alerting residents of Union Bay that they are in Stage 2 water restrictions as of Monday, Aug. 30.

“The water level in Langley Lake has continued to fall over this particularly dry summer. Langley Lake is the main water source for Union Bay residents, and we need to ensure there is enough water available for domestic needs, fire protection and the surrounding natural ecosystems after a long season of drought,” said Kristian La Rose, senior manager of water/wastewater Services for the CVRD. “We appreciate the community’s conservation efforts as we wait for the return of rain this fall.”

During Stage 2 water restrictions, residential properties may only be watered between the hours of 5 to 8 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m., on Tuesday and Saturday for even-numbered addresses, and on Wednesday and Sunday for odd-numbered addresses.

In addition to restricted watering days, no residential property may exceed 50 cubic metres (m³) of water usage per monthly period during Stage 2, with commercial properties restricted to 300 m³.

As of July 1, all Union Bay Improvement District (UBID) services – including water, fire protection and streetlighting – were converted to the CVRD. This conversion is the result of a November 2020 referendum, where residents in Union Bay voted 72 per cent in favour of transitioning UBID services to the regional district. For more information visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/ubid.

