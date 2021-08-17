Staffing shortages lead to ER closures at Dr. Helmcken Memorial

Ambulances will take patients to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will be closed overnight for several days this week.

In a public service announcement released by Interior Health Tuesday evening, the hospital’s emergency department will be closed during the overnight shift from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to “limited staffing availability.”

The announcement follows an initial closure from 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 17, as well as a closure of the Barriere Health Centre’s emergency department on Friday, Aug. 6.

Those requiring emergency services are advised to call 911 or proceed to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

If it is unsure what services are required, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

“Interior Health apologizes for this temporary interruption to normal services,” the statement reads.

