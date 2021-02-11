Loblaw has reported employees at its Hakam’s Your Independent Grocer, located at 20678 Willoughby Centre Dr., presented positive for coronavirus. (Google)

Staff test positive for COVID-19 at Langley grocery store

Location not listed as site of public exposure by Fraser Health

Two staff members at a Langley grocery store have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, Loblaw reported two employees at its Hakam’s Your Independent Grocer (20678 Willoughby Centre Dr.) presented positive for the virus.

“The last day the team members worked was on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3,” the parent company said.

Earlier, Loblaw reported an exposure event over the weekend at the same grocery store when a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The last day that individual worked at the site was Feb. 2, the company reported.

Fraser Health has not listed the grocery story as a site of public exposure; there are no active public exposure events listed for Langley.

