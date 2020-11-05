Staff members at Abbotsford’s Bow & Stern restaurant test positive for COVID-19

Several staff members at Abbotsford’s Bow & Stern location have tested positive for COVID-19, and the restaurant has temporarily closed.

The restaurant posted to their Instagram account yesterday (Nov. 4) with the news, saying they want to be transparent and are voluntarily closing to thoroughly disinfect the building. They will wait for other employees’ testing results to come back before re-opening.

“We are working closely with Fraser Health Authorities, and have not been advised to close; however, felt it was best,” said the Instagram post. “Fraser Health believes the risk to guests was low, but is conducting contact tracing … They will be in contact with you if you have been exposed.”

The post said they have strict safety procedures that exceed the health authorities guidelines, and their location in Chilliwack is unaffected and remains open.

