Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Nanaimo long-term care home

Two more cases found as part of outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence

A virus outbreak has now spreaded to a staff member at a long-term care home in Nanaimo.

Island Health advised of two new COVID-19 cases at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence, saying one additional resident and one staff member have tested positive.

The resident with COVID-19 lives in the same unit where the initial outbreak occurred, and the staff member was part of that unit’s cohort. Island Health says the outbreak “remains confined” to two units on the first floor of the facility.

Island Health says it has performed 360 COVID-19 tests on residents and workers at the facility since the outbreak was declared.

COVID-positive residents are in isolation in their rooms and the affected units have been isolated from the rest of the building, with staff movements restricted.

There are 142 active COVID-19 cases in Island Health, 55 of those on the central Island. There are two COVID-19 patients in intensive care on the Island and nine others hospitalized.

