Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there has been an outbreak at a health care facility in Maple Ridge. (B.C. government)

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new outbreak in Maple Ridge during the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

After saying there have been 146 cases across B.C. in the last four days, she said there there was an outbreak at Maple Ridge Senior Village, a health-care facility that offers independent and assisted living on 119 Avenue.

The only person who has tested positive so far is a staff member at the facility.

Fraser Health has confirmed the outbreak on their website.

