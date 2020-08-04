Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new outbreak in Maple Ridge during the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
After saying there have been 146 cases across B.C. in the last four days, she said there there was an outbreak at Maple Ridge Senior Village, a health-care facility that offers independent and assisted living on 119 Avenue.
The only person who has tested positive so far is a staff member at the facility.
Fraser Health has confirmed the outbreak on their website.
ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter