Staff member at Shopper Drug Mart in Langley tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Shoppers Drug Mart in Langley has tested positive for COVID-19.
Loblaw, the parent company of the drug store chain, said Thursday morning that a “team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.”
The last day the staff member worked at the store located at 21051 Fraser Hwy. was Nov. 13, according to the company.
The store is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.
