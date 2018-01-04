Staff changes at Maple Ridge city hall

The City of Maple Ridge is trying to fill two key staffing positions in the next few weeks. Director of recreation Wendy McCormick is leaving her position at the end of January for retirement. A search is currently on to fill that position.

As well, manager of legislative services, Laurie Darcus left the city at the start of the year. A search is also on to fill that position.

Another departure in the fall of 2017 saw the resignation of chief administrative officer Ted Swabey. He served as Maple Ridge CAO for two years, after moving over from the city of Nanaimo, but then returned to Vancouver Island as city manager for North Cowichan.

Finance general manager Paul Gill then was named chief administrator for Maple Ridge for a two-year period.