Stabbing sends man to Abbotsford hospital with serious injuries

Victim found outside of house where another stabbing occurred last October

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after being found early Sunday morning with puncture wounds in the driveway of a home where another stabbing occurred last fall.

A passerby called 9-1-1 early Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m. to report a man was slumped partially outside of his vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 2200 block of Clearbrook Road.

The man was taken to hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at Solvecrime.ca

Police continue to investigate.

The home outside of which the man was found was the site of a stabbing last October. That incident followed a house party at which a 22-year-old man was stabbed following an incident with a 30-year-old man he knew. The victim in that case suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.