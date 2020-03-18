St. Paddy’s day ski in Burns Lake

The Omineca Ski Club held their St. Patrick's Day Ski fun poker run event on March 15. The club said on their website, "The St Patrick's day ski will still be going ahead, however in light of COVID19 precautions were taken such as skipping the potluck dinner portion. So while we will enjoy the great outdoors, please leave your dishes at home. Please continue to follow Health Canada recommendations. Stay home if sick, wash your hands, follow proper cough hygiene...etc. The winners of the fun poker run were Pam, Nicole and Debbie. More pictures on page 19. (Lakes District News photo)