St. Paddy’s day ski in Burns Lake

The Omineca Ski Club held their St. Patrick's Day Ski fun poker run event on March 15. The club said on their website, "The St Patrick's day ski will still be going ahead, however in light of COVID19 precautions were taken such as skipping the potluck dinner portion. So while we will enjoy the great outdoors, please leave your dishes at home. Please continue to follow Health Canada recommendations. Stay home if sick, wash your hands, follow proper cough hygiene...etc. The winners of the fun poker run were Pam, Nicole and Debbie. More pictures on page 19. (Lakes District News photo)

  • Mar. 18, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Omineca Ski Club held their St. Patrick’s Day Ski fun poker run event on March 15. The club said on their website, “The St Patrick’s day ski will still be going ahead, however in light of COVID19 precautions were taken such as skipping the potluck dinner portion. So while we will enjoy the great outdoors, please leave your dishes at home. Please continue to follow Health Canada recommendations. Stay home if sick, wash your hands, follow proper cough hygiene…etc. The winners of the fun poker run were Pam, Nicole and Debbie. More pictures on page 19. (Lakes District News photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Vancouver bars, restaurants to close for St. Patrick’s Day to limit COVID-19 spread
Next story
Clinton CAO goes into self-isolation as precautionary measure

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Moose lounging near Burns Lake

    Gunter Hoehne captured this photo of a very young bull moose out his window chewing on shrubs.

  • Burns Lake Little League needs volunteers

    The Burns Lake Little League is in serious need of volunteers, or the league may not be able to go ahead this year. The program has only been running for three years, and with limited personnel. The three returning volunteers are working hard to find ways to bring new people aboard.

  • Vehicle theft suspect remains in jail

    Charged with six offences, including obstructing police

  • Fishing lodge transfer to Lake Babine Nation underway

    It's part of complicated process to boost economic development

  • Houston seniors keeping active by curling

    Seniors in Houston keep active one way by curling every Thursday from 10 a.m. till noon. It's great exercise and lots of fun and open to any seniors, $10 for drop in and lunch is served after the game. There will be two more dates before the ice goes out so come on out and join in the fun. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • St. Paddy’s day ski in Burns Lake

    The Omineca Ski Club held their St. Patrick's Day Ski fun poker run event on March 15. The club said on their website, "The St Patrick's day ski will still be going ahead, however in light of COVID19 precautions were taken such as skipping the potluck dinner portion. So while we will enjoy the great outdoors, please leave your dishes at home. Please continue to follow Health Canada recommendations. Stay home if sick, wash your hands, follow proper cough hygiene...etc. The winners of the fun poker run were Pam, Nicole and Debbie. More pictures on page 19. (Lakes District News photo)

  • Curling for students in Houston

    Houston curling ice is used by the community including Mr. Becks grade 8 thru 12 Outdoor Living Class. The class has been utilizing the ice time every Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:55 until 3 p.m. They are required to have indoor shoes for the ice and a helmet. (Angelique Houlihan photos)