St. John the Divine Church busy with outreach, new roles

St. John the Divine Church has been busy in the Comox Valley community, with outreach, new roles and even a facelift to the building.

The church – located at 5th and Harmston in Courtenay – has been honoured and blessed to receive Reverend Alastair Hunting into his ministry with an induction service on Sept.9 officiated by Bishop Anna Greenwood-Lee.

Hunting has established himself as a caring and compassionate person with deep connections to Port Hardy First Nations and mentoring students on issues of colonization and reconciliation. He is passionate about the community’s food and shelter insecure population and often seeks homeless people out where they find themselves, offering an ear and support.

He has worked for five years for Pidcock House and was involved in the street soccer program through Dawn to Dawn. These are just a few of the ways Hunting is making his mark in the hearts and minds of the church and the wider community.

Reverend Marion Edmondson, a beloved parishioner of several years, was ordained into the diaconate on Sept. 12 in Victoria by Bishop Greenwood-Lee. Edmondson is passionate about her new role as a deacon at St. John’s, and along with her continuing love for lifelong learning, will endeavour to reach out to both the church and wider community regarding social justice, street outreach and environmental issues.

St. John the Divine has also had a significant interior facelift thanks to a generous bequest for this purpose. Many building issues have been addressed resulting in a new choir loft, well-positioned facilities, new minister and administration offices and a new sacristy room.

St. John the Divine Anglican Church is a thriving community contributing to the wider community’s spiritual needs and to Valley and worldwide charities, the latest being to the Red Cross to help with B.C. wildfire evacuees.

