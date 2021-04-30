St John Ambulance volunteers across B.C. help out at Terrace vaccination clinic

St.John Ambulance medical first responders from across the province have been volunteering at vaccination clinics in northern B.C. communities, including Terrace.

St.John Ambulance medical first responders from across the province have been volunteering at vaccination clinics in northern B.C. communities, including Terrace.

The charity’s volunteers – which include local community residents as well those who have travelled up from other areas in the province – have been providing support and first aid at clinics in Terrace, Quesnel, Fort St. John.

The first responders have been monitoring patients for 15-minutes and providing first aid if needed for allergic reactions, injuries, or if any medical emergencies occur during the vaccination process.

Margaret Symon, a 13-year-long volunteer for the Cowichan volunteer division of St. John Ambulance, was one of the volunteers that traveled to Terrace to give a week of her time. She was joined by fellow volunteers, Ralph Smith from Kamloops and Murray Hamer from Terrace.

Symon called her time at the clinic an “experience with countless rewards”. She witnessed over 1000 people get their first vaccine shot and was able to have meaningful conversations with residents.

“When the nurses vaccinated individuals with a previous history of anaphylactic reactions, we were summoned to accompany the person to the observation area, where we remained with them for the duration of the waiting time. Fortunately, we observed no adverse effects to the vaccine.”

“Many people expressed relief at getting the vaccine. A few were nervous about the jab and were grateful for a well being check and friendly chat,” said Symon.

Terrace Standard