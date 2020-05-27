Squabble between campers in North Shuswap leads to bear spraying

A squabble between campers at the Ross Creek campground in Magna Bay on May 1 escalated to the point that one of the people involved was hosed down with a canister of bear spray.
According to the Chase RCMP, who responded to the bear-spraying incident, a group of campers were partying late into the night and were confronted by another camper who was filming the argument. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and one of the original partiers was bear sprayed.
The RCMP stated the incident was resolved when cooler heads prevailed and police arrived to seize the bear spray. No charges are being pursued.
<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="
mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter