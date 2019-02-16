Sprinkler system bursts at Florence Filberg Centre

The entrance to the Florence Filberg Centre was blocked off after the sprinkler system burst, causing water to flood down the outside of the building. Photo courtesy of Michelle Wells

Witnesses say water was pouring down from the building's deck

Courtenay fire crews attended the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay Saturday evening after the sprinkler system reportedly burst.

According to a witness, a group of square dancers were in the Evergreen Lounge when they noticed the water spilling down the outside of the building. Water was also reportedly pouring down from the building’s deck.

According to a janitor, the inside of the centre was not damaged, but some water did enter underneath the door.

The Record will update the story as more official information becomes available.