Spring, summer hours in effect at Saanich Public Works Yard

Residents reminded to practise social distancing, prepare to unload without staff help

Saanich residents can drop garden waste at the Public Works Yard six days a week – just in time for spring cleaning.

The seasonal extended hours at the McKenzie Avenue facility went into effect April 5. Throughout the spring and summer, residents will be able to dump their yard trimmings any day of the week except Sundays and statutory holidays.

Drop-off service hours have been modified to Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents using the facility will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place. For now, staff cannot assist with drop-offs and those visiting the yard must remain in their vehicles until it’s their turn to unload. Staff also ask that residents refrain from arriving at the yard before it opens as any line that forms may cause traffic backups in the area.

The district’s website states the Public Works Yard will accept leaves, tree needles, pine cones, grass clippings, plants and some branches. However, soil, sod, tree root balls, ashes, rocks, demolition wood, animal waste and some invasive plant species cannot be dropped off at the facility.

Anyone planning on heading down to the Public Works Yard can check the web-cam at saanich.ca before leaving home.

