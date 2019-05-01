Spring reveals Nadina Fire remains

(L-R) A rocky hill is visible from Noralee East recreation rite, near Lund Lake. Burned forest is seen at Lund Lake recreation site. As the snow disappears the aftermath of the Nadina Fire becomes clearer. Mount Wells in Tweedsmuir Park overlooks the areas burned in last summer’s wildfires. Burnt trees are seen under Nadina Mountain. (Wren Gilgan photos).
