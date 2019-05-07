Spring is in the air, and Golden is buzzing with activity

As I sit here writing about Golden I am reminded of how grateful I am to be in a beautiful place with many amazing people and more yet to meet.

There are so many things going on in this vibrant community and I am only touching the surface here… Be sure to watch as new activities pop up all over.

Let’s start to show our gratitude for all of the people who donate to causes and get involved in the areas that touch them or inspire them to learn more. Go out and grow in your community by sitting on a non-profit board, volunteer to teach youth a new skill, or go read to children at the Early Years Centre. I am happy to help you find your spot to donate an hour or more weekly and match those, with time and energy, with the tasks that mean so much to those receiving them.

May is going to be a busy month for the Seniors Centre starting with the daily activities that include; art, crafts, cards, bridge, and knitting to name a few. Stop in and get a calendar and a membership so you don’t miss an opportunity. The Seniors Community Centre is available for rental as well and it has a kitchen so when your planning your next event consider this venue.

Through the Isolation and Loneliness Program, seniors and youth will visit surrounding areas and this month that will include Fort Steele. This is a rewarding way to give back and get involved. We are making great matches to share stories and reduce isolation. The next “connecting” training will begin in June. If you would like to join us or get more information, please call Mickey Balas at 250-344-6866 or myself at 250-272-0291.

Lunch and learn is a new initiative that has been developed by the office of the seniors navigator. Seniors are invited to bring their lunch and learn new skills and techniques. Watch the Golden BC Seniors Centre Facebook page for details. There are sign up sheets at the Seniors Centre and if you don’t see a topic you like let us know what you would like to learn more about.

Caregivers Golden meets the second Wednesday of every month. Call 250-344-6866 for more information. Training to learn more about dementia will happen June 19 and 26. Call 250-417-6162 to learn more and book your seat.

Soup day will be on the May 24. There is always room for more volunteers. FoodSafe certified people are especially important and we are always looking for more.

There are free “life kits” available at the seniors centre. It includes information about everything you need for your family and pets to stay safe in emergencies. There is also a emergency support services meeting on May 21 if you are interested in being available to help out in emergencies. Call me at 250-272-0291 for more details.

Coffee mornings at the Seniors Centre is on May 15 this month. Maggie Fields, the community paramedic, will be sharing information about high blood pressure and some of the simple things you can do.

Walking at the Rec Plex has been especially popular and has been extended for the summer. Rec Plex indoor walking will be Tuesday and Thursday starting at 9:30 a.m. and the Seniors Centre will also have outdoor walking program Monday and Wednesday also starting at 9:30 a.m.

Come join the Age Friendly Group on the third Friday, May 17, to learn about the efforts the committee is making to address issues concerning aging in our community. Bring your ideas and get involved.

On May 2 there will be a fire safety presentation at the Seniors Centre. Come out and learn how you might participate in making sure you and your family and our community are protected.

The Youth Centre drop in is on Tuesdays, homework Thursdays, and movie night Friday. Staff also host Monday after school drop in at the Rec Plex from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This will start again mid May. These times are filling up and it is because of the fun activities offered and great people showing up. Check out the Facebook page and also get on the e-mail list for the newsletter or check out the front window where we continue to update events and put up posters for what is happening around Golden. Staff have also put up signup sheets for activities around town and once we have enough names we are going to make things happen. Yoga is now being offered on Wednesdays at the United Church with Wendy Grant. Come check out your flexibility and breathe ability. Karaoke was so popular we are doing it again May 10.

The Youth Centre will offer leadership training based on the Columbia Basin Trust youth network model and we would like to invite you to sign up and save your space. We are considering Wednesdays after school and you should be 12 to 18 years of age to participate.

Ambassador training will be 12:30 to 4 p.m. on May 4, free of charge, at the College of the Rockies through a partnership between the college, Tourism Golden, and the community development coordinator. Come share all the reasons you love Golden and together we will become ambassadors for those who visit or are new to our area. The training will take a couple of hours and there will be lunch and incentives.

Children love the Golden Early Years Centre and it is such a lovely place to play. The center is open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. There are all kinds of activities including crafty momma and drop in play time.