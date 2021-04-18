Spring freshet has water rising close to Highway 20 at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Other damaged sections of Highway 20 are also under repairs

Water is rising along Highway 20 Sunday morning (April 18) at Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake.

Motorists have told the Tribune debris is plugging a culvert which is causing the flooding.

Traffic cones are set up along the shoulder of the road to warn motorists.

Road crews have been busy this week repairing sections of Highway 20 from Alexis Creek and Anahim Lake, which has come out of the winter with some of the worst road conditions in years, according to locals.

Crews continue work on base failures along #BCHwy20. Please watch for crews working and obey all traffic signs through the work zones. #AlexisCreek #AnahimLake #TatlaLake Posted by Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The risk of spring flooding is elevated in B.C. this year due to an above normal snowpack. The government noted Saturday the entire province faces risk, particularly in parts of the Interior and the North and urged residents to follow all directions of local authorities and take steps to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

