Spring Cleanup Day comes to District of Kent

There’s nothing like a little spring cleaning.
The Agassiz Community Gardens Society is hosting a Spring Cleanup Day for the District of Kent on Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Municipal Gravel Pit on Cemetery Road.
Coronavirus physical distancing protocols remain in effect for the event. The following yard waste materials will be accepted at no charge:
Tree branches or limbs up to five inches in diameter
Prunings
Leaves
Soil
Discarded shrubs
Sand
Fine gravel
Grass sods and clippings
Residents must separate wood waste, branches and pruning from soil, gravel and sand in order to process them through the chipper.
Any questions can be directed to the District of Kent Engineering Department at 604-796-2235.
adam.louis@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter