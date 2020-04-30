Spring Cleanup Day comes to District of Kent

There’s nothing like a little spring cleaning.

The Agassiz Community Gardens Society is hosting a Spring Cleanup Day for the District of Kent on Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Municipal Gravel Pit on Cemetery Road.

Coronavirus physical distancing protocols remain in effect for the event. The following yard waste materials will be accepted at no charge:

Tree branches or limbs up to five inches in diameter

Prunings

Leaves

Soil

Discarded shrubs

Sand

Fine gravel

Grass sods and clippings

Residents must separate wood waste, branches and pruning from soil, gravel and sand in order to process them through the chipper.

READ ALSO: 50 things to do at home during the coronavirus pandemic

READ ALSO: Not looking forward to raking? Here’s why to leave the leaves

Any questions can be directed to the District of Kent Engineering Department at 604-796-2235.

adam.louis@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter