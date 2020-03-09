Spring awakening: the mercury is rising and the flowers are sprouting

The forecast for Campbell River this week is looking more like spring.

It’s beginning to look a little like spring. After waking up to that dump of snow Saturday morning, more sun is on the way this week. Environment Canada is even saying we might hit a high of 10 C this Wednesday.

Today the forecast has us at a wind chill of -4 C this morning, warming up to a high of 7 C and sun.

Sewer repair work starts ip March 10 at 6 a.m. on Dogwood Street between 13th and 14th Avenues. The City says to expect minor delays during work and that it should be completed by Wednesday.

Fire destroys chalet at Mount Washington, as eight escape

Running from depression to the ranks of Team Canada

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

