Spread your wings and fly: Mural at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous unveiled

Joanne Jankowski holds the cheque for the term deposit SASCU awarded her at the unveiling of her mural at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous on June 14, 2021. (Contributed)

Don’t be afraid to spread your wings and fly.

That’s the message that a new mural at Eagle River Secondary’s courtyard in Sicamous is giving students.

On June 14, the SASCU Youth Council unveiled art contest winner Joanne Jankowski’s mural at the school.

The mural shows an eagle flying above a forest, from the perspective of someone standing on the forest floor.

Alongside the mural is a plaque displaying the year the mural was created, Jankowski’s name, SASCU’s support and a message to students.

Jankowski said the original idea of her mural was to show off the beauty of Sicamous and give the next generation of students something to look at.

“It’s a reminder that if you look up, you might just see something spectacular that will make your day,” said Jankowski.

The Youth Council selected Jankowski as the winner on April 30, 2021 and presented her with a $500 SASCU term deposit along with $500 for supplies to produce the mural.

“We wanted students to leave their legacy at the school, as well as reflect the Shuswap’s natural beauty,” said Youth Council member and SASCU advisor, Kacy Fehr. “Joanne’s submission was a stunning use of colour.”

