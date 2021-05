The water and good times are flowing once more

Brooklyn Young was absolutely ecstatic that the spray park had reopened at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The District of 100 Mile House has officially reopened Centennial Park’s spray park.

As of Friday, May 14 delighted youngsters were already making use of the facilities, despite the water being a bit cold.

This move comes after Centennial Park was officially reopened in late April. The parking lot and all facilities are now open to the public.

