Sportsplex COVID-19 vaccine clinic has 500 walk-in appointment slots this week (May 26-27)

All residents above the age of 12 can drop in to receive their first Pfizer dose

The vaccination clinic at Terrace Sportsplex will have walk-in appointments available on Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday May 27, for those aged 12 and up.

The clinic has 500 appointment spots (200 for Wednesday and 300 for Thursday) of Pfizer vaccines available this week between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. at the Sportsplex with a lunch break between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

While registrations in advance are encouraged, they are not required said Northern Health Authority. Priority will be given to residents who wish to get their first dose of the vaccination and second dose will be provided to residents who have crossed the 16-week wait period.

Northern Health will also continue with the vaccine booth on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Skeena Valley Farmers Market until the end of this month.

Terrace Standard