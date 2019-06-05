Sports fields greened up, ready for fall

Construction of new fields underway next to Thomas Haney secondary. (Contributed)

Two more Maple Ridge sports fields are nearing completion, with a field of green now in place at Telosky Stadium, next to Thomas Haney secondary.

The fields are part of the previous council’s recreation upgrade that saw the city allocate up to $50 million to improve recreation facilities.

According to the city’s newsletter, the latest synthetic turf has been rolled out and chainlink fencing and lighting has been installed along with towering backstops.

That’s just part of the project, though.

The Telosky fieldhouse is also part of the project and will include a concession, universal washrooms, and two sets of team changerooms.

“Site excavation and utilities construction are well underway with anticipated completion later this fall,” the city says in its newsletter.

Renovations to Hammond Community Centre, Whonnock Lake canoeing and kayak facility, small parks in Silver Valley, the new Albion Community Centre, track upgrades at Maple Ridge secondary, expansion to Planet Ice and part of the improvements to the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre were all part of the upgrade plan.

Approval to borrow up to $50 million was given by voters through the alternative approval process in 2018, when fewer than 10 per cent of voters opposed the recreation projects.

The $10-million refit of the Leisure Centre swimming pool area is due for completion in late August.

The new Telosky fields will be located directly across from another new playing surface at Golden Ears elementary, which was separately funded and opened this spring.

An outdoor pool on 232nd Street, near Thomas Haney secondary, had also been considered, but wasn’t proceeded with.

Artificial turf at Samuel Robertson Technical has also been replaced, while the new Karina LaBlanc Field at Maple Ridge secondary opened last year.

The new fields will all host events for the Maple Ridge B.C. Summer Games in July 2020.

Golden Ears and Telosky fields will use the latest material, known as thermo-plastic elastomer, as the playing surface, instead of the older crumb rubber. That will allow better control on the field by players and be less abrasive and odour free.

