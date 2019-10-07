Sports car goes up in flames in Langley Sunday afternoon

A sports car was relegated to little more than a burned out shell of its former self Sunday afternoon, in the Brookswood neighbourhood of Langley.
Just before 5 p.m., both City and Township firefighters responded to many calls about a car fire in the vicinity of 200th Street and 44th Avenue.
When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames.
While witnesses say the driver – the lone occupant of the car – managed to escape without injury, the Corvette was destroyed.
