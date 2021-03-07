Sports car crashes into lamp post, rolls down hill behind Nanaimo mall

A sports car crashed into a lamp standard and rolled down the hill behind Country Club Centre mall on Sunday night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A sports car crashed into a lamp standard and rolled off the roadway and down the hill behind Country Club Centre on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called out at 10 p.m. March 7 to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Norwell Drive and 107th Street.

The driver of the right-hand-drive sports car was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not injured, said crews on scene.

There have only been four other crashes at that intersection since 2015, according to ICBC statistics.

