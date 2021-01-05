‘Sporadic’ cases of COVID continue in Golden

Cases of COVID-19 continue to crop up in Golden. (File photo)

While there is no declared outbreak or cluster, there are positive cases in town

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to crop up in Golden, with a small number of individuals testing positive at LP.

It has not been declared an outbreak or cluster and Public Health is following up. The mill has voluntarily opted to close.

There have also been exposures at local businesses throughout the community, who have followed the WorkSafe guidelines to keep their businesses safe for customers and staff.

The physicians have said to anticipate that Golden will continue to have sporadic cases of COVID-19.

The BC CDC data shows that there were three active cases for the period between Dec. 13-19, with no cases between Dec. 20-26.

Updated data on the numbers for the current week between Dec. 27 – Jan. 2 will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The cases are mapped by location of residence, meaning that the positive cases are attributed to the region where the individual’s residence permanent residence is located.

In one of their updates, the Physicians of Golden wrote that as high numbers of cases continue in communities across B.C. and Alberta, Golden must operate under the assumption that cases will continue to crop up in the area.

“The important thing is how we behave to contain these cases,” read the update.

“Physical distancing, masking in any indoor spaces and where required outdoors is crucial.

“Our community is small and many of us have overlapping roles, consider who you might infect if you become positive.”

The update continued on to emphasis that with limited resources in Golden, having even one doctor, nurse or paramedic fall ill or have to self isolate can have a devastating ripple effect and cripple the limited health services available to the community.

The doctors also applauded the actions of local businesses and members of the community who have been working hard to limit the spread in town.

The specifics of a vaccine roll out in Golden is not yet known and all planning is contingent on a steady supply and timely delivery of the vaccines.

Tentatively, Durand Manor will be the first to receive vaccinations in town.

