Sponsors needed for Williams Lake Salvation Army Xmas hampers

With December fast approaching the Salvation Army is finalizing its Christmas hamper requests and is hoping community members will sponsor a family.

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, said 170 applications had been submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 26 and were still trickling in even though the deadline was two weeks ago.

“We have 304 adults and 250 children registered and 85 per cent of them would like to be sponsored.”

So far two sponsors have signed up, she added, noting anyone that is interested can call her at 250-392-2423 ext 208 or e-mail her at Tamara_Robinson@can.salvationarmy.org to fill out a sponsor application.

“I did just have a church pastor leave my office inquiring as well,” she added.

Some sponsors want to remain anonymous while others want to meet the families and drop off the hampers — either way is acceptable.

“We get them to sign an confidentiality agreement and tell them the number of children and their ages and it is up to the sponsor to purchase gift cards or go out and purchase food and gifts.”

Most sponsors go above and beyond, Robinson said.

“Families will be taken care of and so far we’ve purchased more than $10,000 in gift cards.”

Hampers from the Salvation Army include gift cards to Save-On-Foods, with amounts dependent on how many people are in the home, and each child receives two gifts and stocking stuffers.

