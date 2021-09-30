Comox Valley residents took to the street Thursday (Sept. 30) as participants of the Comox Valley Spirit Walk in downtown Courtenay. Photo by Nicole Fowler

Spirit Walk sees many reflect in downtown Courtenay

Sept. 30 is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Comox Valley residents took to the street Thursday (Sept. 30) as participants of the Comox Valley Spirit Walk in downtown Courtenay.

The MIKI’SIW Métis Association and Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society worked together to host the walk on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The walk encouraged people to wear orange to remember Indigenous children and families affected by Indian residential schools and other child apprehension programs.

