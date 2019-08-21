Spirit of the North

The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is an innovative and vibrant event that provides opportunities for northerners to hear world-class musicians, full orchestras, new compositions, chamber music masterworks, and much more. The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is particularly special because it features performers from local communities as well as a number of renowned guest musicians who share a professional or personal connection to northern B.C. On Aug. 11 and 12 the festival entertained Houston residents at the PV Plaza. Clarinetist Nicola Everton has made the Kootenays her home, Nicholas Denton-Protsack is an emerging Canadian artist, originally from Kelowna, Vancouver-based percussionist Katie Rife, Julien Haynes, originally from Vernon is a violinist and is in his senior year of his performance degree at the University of Victoria. (Angelique Houlihan photo)