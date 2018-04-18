Highway 17 is partially blocked after a semitruck lost its load Wednesday (April 18) morning. (Delta police/Twitter photo)

Spilled lumber partially closes Lower Mainland highway

A semi lost its load on Highway 17 near the 91 Connector

  • Apr. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A major highway in the Lower Mainland was partially blocked Wednesday morning after a semi lost a load of lumber.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 17 at the 91 Connector, and temporarily closed both lanes for morning commuters heading east toward the Alex Fraser Bridge.

According to a Delta Police Department tweet, the lumber had to be cleared by hand.

grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail
Next story
WANTED: Robbery and assault suspect Lane Peepchuk

Just Posted

Shuswap Selkirks take podium at Western Canadian Championships

  • 12 hours ago

 

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

  • 12 hours ago

 

Spilled lumber partially closes Lower Mainland highway

  • 12 hours ago

 

RDN, Parksville water services move to Stage 2 restrictions

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read