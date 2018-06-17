Spend Father’s Day at the GolfBC Championship

Bring dad out for a great golf experience on Father’s Day.
Every dad at the GolfBC Championship on Sunday will enter to win a golf getaway for four to Victoria, courtesy of GolfBC Group and Pacific Coastal Airlines.
The package includes: A return flight for four from Kelowna , two rooms for a one night stay at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke, airport parking at YLW, and a round of golf for four at Olympic View Golf Club (including shared power carts). The draw for the winner will be made at the 5 p.m. closing ceremonies.
The Canyon Grill at Gallagher’s Canyon is hosting a Father’s Day brunch with sittings at 9 a.m. and 11a.m. Enjoy brunch in the heart of Gallagher’s Canyon at the clubhouse, and watch players tee off on the No. 1 tee box. Reservations are suggested, and are filling up fast.
All golf fans are are invited to the closing ceremonies and trophy presentation at 5 p.m. on Sunday, on the 18th Green at Gallagher’s Canyon.
The winner of the 2018 GolfBC Championship will be announced at that time and presented with a cheque for $36,000. GolfBC Group and the Chan Family Foundation will make a presentation to the BC Cancer Foundation, the GolfBC Championship’s Charity of Choice at this time.
Day passes for the Final Round of the GolfBC Championship are available for $15 each. Purchase passes here or purchase a day pass at the gate.
Stay up to date with the leaderboard and tee times here.
