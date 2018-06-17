Spend Father’s Day at the GolfBC Championship

Looking for a last minute plan for spending time with dad?

Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club general manger Peter Hopley (left) and GolfBC Championship tournament director Hugh Vassos speak to the media Wednesday prior to the start of next week's four-day event. â€”Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Bring dad out for a great golf experience on Father’s Day.

Every dad at the GolfBC Championship on Sunday will enter to win a golf getaway for four to Victoria, courtesy of GolfBC Group and Pacific Coastal Airlines.

The package includes: A return flight for four from Kelowna , two rooms for a one night stay at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke, airport parking at YLW, and a round of golf for four at Olympic View Golf Club (including shared power carts). The draw for the winner will be made at the 5 p.m. closing ceremonies.

The Canyon Grill at Gallagher’s Canyon is hosting a Father’s Day brunch with sittings at 9 a.m. and 11a.m. Enjoy brunch in the heart of Gallagher’s Canyon at the clubhouse, and watch players tee off on the No. 1 tee box. Reservations are suggested, and are filling up fast.

All golf fans are are invited to the closing ceremonies and trophy presentation at 5 p.m. on Sunday, on the 18th Green at Gallagher’s Canyon.

The winner of the 2018 GolfBC Championship will be announced at that time and presented with a cheque for $36,000. GolfBC Group and the Chan Family Foundation will make a presentation to the BC Cancer Foundation, the GolfBC Championship’s Charity of Choice at this time.

Day passes for the Final Round of the GolfBC Championship are available for $15 each. Purchase passes here or purchase a day pass at the gate.

Stay up to date with the leaderboard and tee times here.

