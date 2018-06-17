Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club general manger Peter Hopley (left) and GolfBC Championship tournament director Hugh Vassos speak to the media Wednesday prior to the start of next week's four-day event. â€”Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Spend Father’s Day at the GolfBC Championship

Looking for a last minute plan for spending time with dad?

  • Jun. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Bring dad out for a great golf experience on Father’s Day.

Every dad at the GolfBC Championship on Sunday will enter to win a golf getaway for four to Victoria, courtesy of GolfBC Group and Pacific Coastal Airlines.

The package includes: A return flight for four from Kelowna , two rooms for a one night stay at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke, airport parking at YLW, and a round of golf for four at Olympic View Golf Club (including shared power carts). The draw for the winner will be made at the 5 p.m. closing ceremonies.

READ MORE: MORE FOR HOPELY

The Canyon Grill at Gallagher’s Canyon is hosting a Father’s Day brunch with sittings at 9 a.m. and 11a.m. Enjoy brunch in the heart of Gallagher’s Canyon at the clubhouse, and watch players tee off on the No. 1 tee box. Reservations are suggested, and are filling up fast.

All golf fans are are invited to the closing ceremonies and trophy presentation at 5 p.m. on Sunday, on the 18th Green at Gallagher’s Canyon.

The winner of the 2018 GolfBC Championship will be announced at that time and presented with a cheque for $36,000. GolfBC Group and the Chan Family Foundation will make a presentation to the BC Cancer Foundation, the GolfBC Championship’s Charity of Choice at this time.

Day passes for the Final Round of the GolfBC Championship are available for $15 each. Purchase passes here or purchase a day pass at the gate.

Stay up to date with the leaderboard and tee times here.

