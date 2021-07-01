Spences Bridge volunteers plant marigolds in memory of residential school students

Volunteers from the Spences Bridge Community Club have planted 215 marigolds beside the memorial wall at Clemes Hall, to remember and honour the 215 children whose remains were recently found in the grounds of the former Kamloops Residential School. The flowers are also in remembrance of all the other children who never came home, as well as all residential school survivors. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)

Loon Lake events

Don’t forget about the Loon Lake pancake breakfast (8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3) and flea market (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4). The breakfast is $10 per plate for pancakes, sausages, ham, eggs, juice, and coffee, while tailgate spots at the market are free for Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society (LLCRAS) members and $10 for non-members. Tables are $5 for LLCRAS members and $10 for non-members. Both events are fundraisers for the LLCRAS and its activities.

While you’re there, check out the new community trail, and stop by the Hook, Wine and Sinker shack, which features handmade works by local artists, new logo jackets, T-shirts, and many more items.

To book a spot at the market, email loonlakecommunity@gmail.com or call Maureen (Moe) Morris at (250) 459-7767. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for both events.

Tanner Dawson Band in Ashcroft: cancelled

Chase’s Tanner Dawson and his Kamloops bandmates return to Ashcroft for an outdoor concert of country music on Saturday, July 3 at UniTea Café and Lounge.

The Tanner Dawson Band is no stranger to Ashcroft, and they always provide great toe-tapping entertainment. The concert is from 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 each, with the audience limited to 50 people. Tickets can be purchased by calling or texting (250) 457-1145; they can also be purchased online at www.uniteacafetakeout.com.

Every Child Matters car rally

On Sunday, July 11 a car rally in support of Every Child Matters will come through Ashcroft and Cache Creek on its way from Hope to Kamloops. The cars are expected to be in Ashcroft between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m.

Feel free to salute the participants as they drive through our communities. You can also hop in your vehicle and join the rally as it makes its way to Kamloops, in support of the Indigenous children who lost their lives in residential schools.

Dance camp expands

Due to popular demand, the Krush Dance camp at the Ashcroft HUB (Aug. 3 to 6) has added sessions for children aged four to six. Camp is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day for those aged seven and up ($50 per child), while four- to six-year-olds can go each day from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. ($25 per child). Register today at https://bit.ly/3vWJ7JG.

Key fobs back at Merv’s Gym

Key fob access is back at Merv’s Gym at the Ashcroft HUB. Gym users can get their activated fob now, and avoid being disappointed on weekends or holidays, in the early morning, or late at night. For more information call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Calling all photographers

Gold Country Communities Society is looking for photographers to capture various photos throughout the Gold Country region, including (but not limited to) wildlife, waterfalls, rivers, canyons, communities, events, farmers’ markets, and more. Images will be featured in their regional visitor guide, on the Gold Country website, and on social media platforms.

Candidates must have their own equipment and vehicle (along with a valid driver’s licence), be familiar with the Gold Country region, and have excellent communication skills. For more information email goldcountry@telus.net.

Ashcroft Library book sale

The Ashcroft Library’s sale of books, magazines, DVDs, and CDs is continuing until further notice.

Bring your own bag and fill it with books for the bargain price of only $5 ($3 per half-bag). Magazines are 10 for $2, DVDs are $1 each, and CDs are 50 cents each. Single books are available by donation.

Masks are mandatory, and only two people can be in the sale room — which is open during regular branch hours — at a time. For more information, call (250) 453-9042 or email ashlib@tnrd.ca.

Discover your community

Explore the businesses and attractions in your own back yard, and create a daytrip itinerary for a chance to win a prize!

Gold Country Communities Society is encouraging residents to visit the local museums, art galleries, small businesses, farms, geocaches, trails, parks, lakes, walking tours, and more in the area.

Think about what you’d want to share with visitors, then create a daytrip itinerary and email it to geotour@telus.net for a chance to win a Gold Country backpack filled with goodies. Tag any social media posts about your explorations with @exploreGoldCountry, and use the hashtags #goldcountryBC and #DiscoverYourCommunity. Follow along as Gold Country shares the itineraries it receives, and vote for your favourite: the winner will receive a Gold Country gift pack.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal