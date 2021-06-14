Speedster busted travelling 127 km/hr over limit in Maple Ridge

RCMP nabbed the offender on Lougheed Highway and 287 Street this weekend

After clocking in at 207km/hr in Maple Ridge, the driver’s car was impounded, and their licence was suspended. (File photo)

Ridge Meadows RCMP nabbed a speedster travelling at 207 kilometres per hour in Maple Ridge this weekend.

The Hyundai Genesis was stopped in the 28700 block of Lougheed Highway, and its driver has faced some serious consequences for travelling 127 km/hr over the posted speed limit (80 km/hr).

The person’s vehicle was impounded for seven days, their driver’s licence was also suspended for the same time period, they received a $483 fine, and lost three demerit points.

Some readers on social media think the punishment should be worse.

“That’s a pretty weak penalty,” wrote Facebook user Carolyn Ulmer-Harmston. “Should have been at least a month suspension and add another digit to that fine.”

Iain Kirk pointed out the penalty would be much stiffer across the Atlantic.

“That’s a lame punishment for that speed. That would get you in court and a longer ban (up to two months) in the U.K., plus at least six points and a fine of at least 100 per cent of gross weekly earnings,” he wrote.

For more information on provincial speeding punishments, visit ICBCs website.

