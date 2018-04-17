Speeding through the suburbs causes chain-reaction crash

A Kelowna man was fined after allegedly speeding in Glenmore

Three vehicles were towed from the scene and a 22-year-old Kelowna man was fined after he allegedly drove too fast through the Glenmore suburbs, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Kelowna RCMP say BC Motor Vehicle Act charges have been laid against the driver who failed to negotiate a curve and subsequently collided with parked vehicles Sunday evening.

On April 15 just before 9 pm, emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Drive for a multi-vehicle collision.

“Police have determined that the driver of a white Kia Rio had just turned left onto Ridgeway Drive from Dilworth Crescent, headed northbound, when it collided head-on with a parked blue Volvo V70, which was then pushed backwards into a black Pontiac Wave. Both vehicles had been un-occupied and parallel parked at the time,” explains Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“All vehicles involved were towed from the scene.”

A neighbour tells the Capital News they heard a loud bang before looking out the window to see a white car in the middle of the street. Minutes later emergency personnel arrived.

O’Donaghey says that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, however police investigators do have reason to believe that speed was a contributing factor.

The 22-year-old driver of the Kia Rio sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was issued a fine under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file #2018-19381.

