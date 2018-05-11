Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

The teams are deployed several times a month throughout the spring, summer and fall. Their presence is sometimes all that’s required for a driver to realize they need to slow down.

“Our volunteers are an integral part of our road safety initiatives,” states Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander, “and we appreciate their commitment to the program.”