Speed humps coming to two Abbotsford neighbourhoods

Projects on Regal Parkway and in McMillan area approved, while Edgehill proposal denied

The City of Abbotsford has approved two traffic-calming projects but turned down a third.

Speed humps are slated for Regal Parkway on Sumas Mountain, along with McAdam Road and Sandon Drive in the McMillan area.

But no such speed-control devices will be placed on Edgehill Avenue, just off of Townline Road.

The city subjects traffic-calming requests to a test that involves looking at the volume and speed of traffic on the roads in question.

Staff found that more than 15 per cent of traffic was speeding down Regal Parkway – which has a significant downhill slope on the mountain. They also found that a significant amount of the traffic on McAdam and Sandon was due to drivers taking a shortcut to avoid the Old Yale/McMillan intersection.

But on Edgehill, staff found that the average speed was below the speed limit and that traffic levels didn’t suggest significant shortcutting.

Regal Parkway will receive two speed humps, the location of which will be partly dictated by the grade of the hilly road. Road lines will also be painted to “provide better driver guidance.”

Sandon and McAdam will each also get two speed humps.

The combined cost of the two projects is estimated to be $38,000. The city has an annual traffic-calming budget of $100,000.

The two projects met with wide acceptance from residents during consultations, with just a single household opposing the speed humps.