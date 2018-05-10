Speed a factor in serious collision in Mission

RCMP say a man in his 60s airlifted to hospital after serious motor vehicle accident on the Lougheed

Speed is believed to be the main factor in a serious collision that happened on Lougheed Highway, just outside of Mission yesterday.

On May 9, at approximately 6 a.m. a male driver in his early 60s was driving by himself on the Lougheed Highway when he swerved to avoid a slower vehicle in front of him.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, hit a tree, and then slid down a 20 foot embankment.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and transported the man to Abbotsford Regional Hospital with significant injuries.

He was later air lifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition.

“We want to remind motorists that by speeding on the roadway, you put yourself and other drivers at risk. It’s not worth it,” said Cpl. Nathan Berze who oversees Mission RCMP Traffic Services.

The investigation into the collision is still ongoing and charges have yet to be laid.

The Mission RCMP are requesting that anyone with any information about this collision contact the Mission RCMP Detachment at 604-826-7171.