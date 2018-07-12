Special weather statement issued for East Kootenay

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for East Kootenay north including invermere and south including Cranbrook and Kimberley.

A vigorous cold front is expected to sweep across the southeastern Interior Friday night. Strong southwesterly winds with gusts up to 60 km/h are expected ahead of the front on Friday afternoon. Stronger northerly winds with gusts up to 70 km/h or more are anticipated once the front passes overnight Friday.

Recreational boaters are encouraged to re-visit their boating plans for Friday afternoon and evening. Be prepared for strong and gusty winds. Consider anchorages or moorings protected from westerly and northerly winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.