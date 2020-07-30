Special weather statement issued for Cariboo Chilcotin

A special weather statement has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Angie Mindus photo)

Environment Canada issued public weather alerts for the Cariboo and Chilcotin Thursday afternoon, July 30, warning of the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday due to the unseasonably hot temperatures in the region.

The statement was issued for the Cariboo region, including the cities of Quesnel and Williams Lake, as well as the Chilcotin at 4:57 p.m. Thursday. This statement is on top of the existing heat warning also in place for the region.

“The ridge of high pressure responsible for above seasonal temperatures this week will weaken slightly on Friday. Heat and moisture already in place will be released in the form of thunderstorms as the air mass destabilizes. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe and can be capable of generating strong wind gusts, heavy downpour and large hail.”

Given the recent hot and dry weather, Environment Canada warns lightning strikes will increase the potential for wildfire activity.

The public is encouraged to monitor potential severe thunderstorm watches and warnings and also consult the BC Wildfire Service’s website for the latest wildfire conditions.

Friday’s forecast calls for 20C by 10 a.m., a daytime high nearing 30C by 2 p.m. and a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

